Pangode military station celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Pangode military station celebrated the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was the chief guest, laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the military station. State Commander Brigadier Salil M.P., senior officers, veterans and soldiers were present on the occasion.

A cycle rally team that was flagged off on July 14 as part of the celebrations was received at the Pangode military station on Friday. The 10-member team of serving Army personnel covered 348 km, passing through Kottayam, Alappuzha, Changanassery, Ranni, Pathanamthitta, Kottarakara, Kollam and Kilimanoor.

The team had embarked on the rally by paying homage to Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous) at his hometown Ramapuram. The cyclists visited ex-servicemen canteens, Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinics where they organised interactive sessions with ex-servicemen and NCC cadets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.