Panels formed for school curriculum revision

Revised curriculum may be implemented from 2023-24 academic year

Revised curriculum may be implemented from 2023-24 academic year

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Saturday announced the formation of two committees to help in the revision of school curriculum that is likely to be implemented from the 2023-24 academic year.

The curriculum was last revised in 2013. Orders have been issued on the formation of the curriculum steering committee headed by the Minister for General Education, and the curriculum core committee with the General Education Principal Secretary as chairperson.

The Minister said the aim of the committees was to take into account public opinion while revising the curriculum and preparing new textbooks. Gender equality, gender justice, gender consciousness, Constitution, secularism, arts, culture, sports, and voluntary work would all be discussed in connection with the framing of the new curriculum by experts who have been included on the committees.

Malayalam alphabets would be included in the new textbooks, the Minister said.

The 71-member curriculum committee has prominent names such as Mini Sukumar, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, M.A. Khader, K. Satchidanandan, B. Ekbal, R.V.G. Menon, Paul Zachariah, Mattannur Sankarankutty, K.N. Ganesh, C.P. Narayanan, K. Jayakumar, Venu Rajamony, Aruna Sundararajan, Muralee Thummarukudy, George Onakkoor, Rosemary, and Kris Gopalakrishnan.

The curriculum framework in areas such as pre-school education, school education, teacher education, and adult education will be led by the core committee that includes Saji Gopinath, Anita Rampal, C. Ramakrishnan, Mini Sukumar, and Aruna Sundararajan, besides officials of the General Education department and its agencies, representatives of teacher organisations. C.P. Chithra, former director, higher secondary, will be the vice chairperson, and Jayaprakash R.K., director, State Council of Educational Research and Training, will be the convener.

The Minister said a special cell had been formed at the Secretariat in connection with redeployment of officials for the unification of primary, high school, and higher secondary sections; preparation of special rules; Kerala Education Rules amendment; cases related to the expert committee; and Right to Education applications. Now, the government has formed a core committee to issue directions for the functioning of the cell and prepare the special rules.

The core committee has education expert C. Ramakrishnan, former special secretary G. Jyothichoodan, retired teacher K.C. Harikrishnan, former education senior administrative officer C.P. Padmaraj, former junior superintendent R. Muralidharan Pillai, and Samagra Shiksha State programme officer Suresh Kumar A.K.