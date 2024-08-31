Panel urges government to expedite relief efforts for Wayanad landslide survivors

Kerala State Minority Commission Chairperson A.A. Rasheed has appealed to the government to accelerate development projects for the survivors of the Chooralmala landslides.

Addressing the media after visiting Chooralmala and Mundakkai on August 31 (Saturday), Mr. Rasheed stressed the need to prioritise the rehabilitation of the survivors.

The Commission also assessed relief efforts and interacted with various minority groups. They expressed willingness to collaborate with organisations and individuals to ensure the protection of the survivors. The Commission also demanded that the government issue necessary instructions for the continuation of education for those affected.

The Commission will submit recommendations to the government for long-term rehabilitation and education of children who lost their families in the disaster. Assistant Collector S. Goutham Raj and Commission Member Secretary H. Nisar accompanied Mr. Rasheed during the visit.