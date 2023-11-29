Panel to submit report on women lottery sellers’ plight to government

November 29, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - KANNUR

In a bid to address challenges faced by women selling lottery tickets, State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi announced the panel’s intention to submit a comprehensive report on the matter to the State government.

She was inaugurating a public hearing at the Kannur Police Cooperative Society auditorium on issues facing women lottery sellers.

She said the aim was to recommend to the government the need for educating lottery workers about welfare schemes, welfare funds, and other benefits.

Indira Ravindran, Member of the Women’s Commission, presided over the meeting. District panchayat president P.P. Divya spoke.