Panel to study UGC’s IKS faculty training guidelines

December 22, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has constituted a committee to formulate an expert opinion on the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s draft guidelines for faculty training on Indian Knowledge System (IKS).

Envisaged to facilitate a “seamless integration” of Indian traditional knowledge with modern subjects, the proposed orientation programme comprises induction, refresher courses, and a master teaching programme.

The IKS studies could include varied topics such as metallurgical heritage, learning about the Indian economy from the context of Dharmashastras, Mahabharata and Arthashastra, Harappan town planning, sacred ecology, mathematics in the vedas, and the basics of Indian astronomy.

The KSHEC governing body, which met on Wednesday, decided to form a panel of expert academicians including National Research Professor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education M.S. Valiathan, Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor Emerita Romila Thapar, former professor at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research P.P. Divakaran, and Vice-Chancellor of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Nagpur, Srinivasa Varakhedi.

Other decisions

The meeting, chaired by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, also resolved to recommend a government-level meeting, including the Kerala Public Service Commission, to discuss the issue of granting equivalency for new-generation courses launched in higher education institutions in the State.

A meeting will be held with universities and the State Planning Board to discuss issues pertaining to the proposed centres of excellence and knowledge translation research. It was also decided to prepare a draft law to establish constituent colleges in the State.

The council has recommended the government to issue guidelines on establishing facilities required for transgender students in higher education institutions. An elaborate training programme will be launched for university and college teachers under the State higher education curriculum framework. The council also mooted the creation of a student mobility fund to enable students to attend conferences abroad.

Commemorative lectures

Lectures will be organised in universities to commemorate eminent academics. These include Dr. Palpu Memorial Lecture in the Kerala University of Health Sciences and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam universities, Dr. Janaki Ammal Memorial Lecture in Kannur university, Dr. Thanu Padmanabhan Memorial Lecture in Kerala university, Dr. D. Ramachandran Memorial Lecture in Cochin University of Science and Technology, Dr. M. Vijayan Memorial Lecture in Calicut University, and Dr. E.C.G. Sudarshan Memorial Lecture in Mahatma Gandhi University.

KSHEC Vice-Chairman Rajan Gurukkal, member-secretary Rajan Varughese, Vice-Chancellors of various universities, and members of the KSHEC executive body also participated.