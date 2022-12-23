Panel to study reorganisation of Plus One batches without adequate students

December 23, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has constituted a five-member committee to study the issue of Plus One higher secondary batches that do not have adequate number of students and their reorganisation.

This follows the finding that at the end of Plus One admissions for this academic year, 111 batches — 92 batches in 71 government schools and 19 batches in 16 aided schools — have less than the minimum number of 25 students.

The maximum number of such batches is in Kottayam – 22, Alappuzha 15, Pathanamthitta 13, and Idukki nine.

The committee chaired by former Higher Secondary Director V. Karthikeyan Nair will have State Institute of Educational Technology Director B. Aburaj, Higher Secondary Regional Deputy Director, Kozhikode, P.M. Anil, and Higher Secondary Regional Deputy Director, Chengannur, Ashok Kumar as members. Higher Secondary Joint Director R. Suresh Kumar will be its member-secretary.

The committee will study the results of the SSLC examinations in the past five years, the average number of applicants from CBSE, ICSE, and other boards, and how many got admission, and the admission status to prepare a detailed report.

Students in many places in the State, particularly Malabar, struggle to get Plus One admission owing to inadequate number of seats. In many schools, the number of Plus One seats is not proportional to the number of students who clear the SSLC. There exist high schools that do not have a higher secondary wing.

To address the mismatch between the number of students who pass the SSLC examinations and the limited number of Plus One seats, the government resorts to measures such as marginal seat increase for aided schools, sanctioning temporary batches for government schools, and shifting batches to schools where the demand is more.

This year, the government had taken up a taluk-level survey on the availability of Plus One seats after complaints of seat shortage arose. While assessments of seat shortage have been done before, there has not been any action to find a permanent solution to these issues.

As per its terms of reference, the committee will study the action to be taken in the case of batches with inadequate number of students, look into local requirements of course combinations allowed and if any changes are required, if there is a need to change course combinations in cases where permanent posts have been allowed but the number of students is low.

It will examine if new batches have to be sanctioned and high schools upgraded, decide on the infrastructure in schools that have got temporary batches or where batches have been transferred, if the single-window admission procedures need to be amended, if the batches in higher secondary unaided schools have to be rejigged or new batches sanctioned, if schools have to be wound up or newly sanctioned, if aided school batches in that do not have adequate number of students have to be continued, and so on.