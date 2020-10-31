Panel to study potential of seaweed farming in State

Seaweed is used industries such as food, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, energy and cosmetics

The Fisheries Department is exploring the potential of seaweed farming along the Kerala coast as a source of income and employment for coastal communities.

For carrying out a feasibility study along the coastal stretches, the Department has formed a committee headed by the Director, Fisheries. The panel includes representatives from the Fisheries Department, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) and the Agency for Development of Aquaculture Kerala (ADAK).

The study by the eight-member committee will cover aspects linked to technical and financial viability, economic potential including livelihood generation, steps needed to establish market linkage, the species that can be taken up for farming and the methods of farming suitable for the Kerala coast.

“Shallow coastal waters featuring reefs, such as the ones found in south-east Tamil Nadu, are considered ideal for seaweed farming. The potential of coastal waters in Kerala needs to be studied. We are planning to organise a pilot study in this regard,” a committee member told The Hindu.

Often dubbed the 'food of the future,' seaweed is grown and harvested across the globe for a wide array of applications in industries such as food, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, energy and cosmetics.

China tops the list of seaweed producing countries. In many countries, such as Japan, it is part of coastal cuisines. In recent years in India, the central government has been encouraging maritime States to enhance seaweed production as a means of income and employment generation for coastal communities.

Seaweed cultivation found mention in the Union Budget 2020-21 with the Centre stating its intention to promote cage culture and the growing of algae and seaweed. In August this year, the Department of Fisheries, Government of India, had urged maritime States to explore the possibilities lying hidden in seaweed farming.