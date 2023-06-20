Panel to study launch of new ITI courses: Minister

June 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A committee will be set up to conduct a study on the launch of modern courses in industrial training institutes in the State, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Excellentia 23’ award presentation of the Industrial Training department, the release of development document, and State-level Young Innovators’ Programme (YIP) clubs here on Tuesday. A scheme on the model of Karmachari, a project that allows students to earn while studying, would be implemented in ITIs too, the Minister said.

The YIP club was being started in each ITI with the support of the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) so that ITI trainees could come up with new ideas and implement them, he said.

The YIP, one of K-DISC’s priority innovation programmes, is being implemented with the support of government schools, colleges, polytechnic, and Employment and Training department to develop a new culture of innovation in schools and colleges, entrust teachers with more responsibilities, ensure more participation from sections such as Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, fisherfolk, and the differently abled.

YIP focusses on 22 important areas such as agriculture, forest, botany, animal husbandry, water conservation, traditional industries, problems of children and the elderly, disaster management, and so on.

A development framework of activities to be taken up in the next three years by ITIs that have own land has been developed in association with the principal concerned, employees, and parent-teacher concerned. With this framework, money will be set apart in the budget according to the projects that the ITIs plan to implement in future and sanctioned for completion of the development projects in a time-bound manner. The master plan of ITIs has been included in the software developed by the department’s IT Cell.

Grading of ITIs is a project intended to ensure best training in ITIs and the improvement of their basic infrastructure. As per this project, ITIs can get grades and as per the grades, get 1 to 5-star status too.

Grading for 2022 will focus on excellence in activities from January 1, 2020, to January 31, 2022. On the basis of the Union government’s Director General of Training’s ITI grading guidelines, 50 criteria have been included for the grading. As many as 407 institutions participated in the Grading of ITIs 2022.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function. Industrial Training Director Veena N. Madhavan and Additional Director Sivasankaran K.P. were present.