Panel to reform industrial rules submits report

An expert committee constituted to suggest steps to reform archaic industrial rules submitted its report to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The suggestions hold the key to improving the ‘ease of doing business’ in the State and the government will implement them in a time-bound manner, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Vice Chancellor of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies K.C. Sunny was the president of the committee and Vice Chairman of the State Law Reforms Commission K. Sasidharan Nair and former Union Secretary T. Nandakumar members.

The committee has suggested methods to reform archaic laws, lessen procedural wrangles, and many other aspects regarding industrial rules. They include the need to unify different industrial rules. It also suggested a review of 38 State rules and steps to simplify penal procedures.

The committee has suggested reforms to as many as 45 sections in 25 industrial rules. This is in addition to 19 general suggestions and 27 other suggestions on nine departments. The report was readied in six months.

The committee gathered suggestions from 27 trade and industrial bodies, 110 investors, and members of the public. A total of 650 suggestions and complaints were considered. The suggestions were readied after holding discussions with different departments and after reviewing existing rules, Mr. Sunny said.