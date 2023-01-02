Panel to organise seminar on rights of differently abled women

January 02, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Women’s Commission will organise a seminar on the rights of differently abled women in the State and the problems faced by them.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate the seminar at the district panchayat conference hall at 10.30 a.m. on January 3. It is being organised in association with the National Commission for Women with the aim of bringing differently abled women into the social mainstream.

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will preside over the seminar. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar and district panchayat welfare standing committee chairperson B. Radhakrishnan Nair will be present.

The inaugural will be followed by sessions on various topics related to differently abled women. Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge R.L. Baiju will provide socio-legal perspectives on problems faced by differently abled women. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities S.H. Panchapakesan will speak about the limitations and anomalies in laws for the differently abled and the ways to overcome them.

In the afternoon session, Smitha Nizar, associate professor, School of Law Galgotias University, will take a class on women and rights of the differently abled and the challenges faced by them. Roshan Bijli, director of Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, will speak on rehabilitation of differently abled women, empowerment, and social inclusion. Kerala Women’s Commission project officer N. Divya will talk about the commission’s projects and services and government schemes and services for differently abled women.