Panel to monitor digital classes

Thiruvananthapuram

02 June 2021 21:32 IST

The government has constituted an empowered committee for monitoring the First Bell 2.0 digital classes.

The committee with General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish as chairman will meet once every two weeks to review the general approach and framework of the digital classes, academic planning, deciding the faculty members for taking the classes and equipping them, functioning of committees for academic vetting, duration of the classes and their telecast, technology, ensuring that students watch the classes, and review the follow-up activities provided by teachers.

Advertising

Advertising

The empowered committee will include Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., State Council of Educational Research and Technology director J. Prasad, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education chief executive officer Anvar Sadath K., Samagra Shiksha, Kerala director A.P. Kuttykrishnan, and State Institute of Educational Technology B. Aburaj.