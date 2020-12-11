Panel to meet Nambi Narayanan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 December 2020 18:24 IST

The panel appointed by the Supreme Court to probe erring police officials in the infamous ISRO spy case of 1994 is likely to collect evidence from former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan next week.

Mr. Narayanan, an accused in the case who was later fully acquitted, said he was informed that the committee headed by D.K. Jain, former judge, would be here to meet him on December 14 and 15.

The Supreme Court had appointed the panel in 2018 to find “ways and means” to bring to book the erring officials. The court decision had come on a petition filed by Mr. Nambi Narayanan seeking action against police officers, including former ADGP Siby Mathews, for falsely implicating him in the case.

