Panel to make special purchase rules for police

The Cabinet on Wednesday appointed a judicial commission to frame special rules to govern the procurement processes of the Police Department.

The government had come under fire from the Opposition after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India recently flagged brazen violation of store purchase rules and recommendations of the Central Vigilance Commission by the police. It had also spotlighted blatant misuse of Centre funds to purchase luxury cars and villas for ranking officers instead of using the money to modernise the force.

Other members

The Cabinet named former High Court Judge C.N. Ramachandran Nair as chairman of the commission. Retired State Police Chief Jacob Punnoose and former Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Subroto Biswas are members.

The government said the acquisition processes by the State police could not be compared to other departments given the emergencies faced by the law enforcement and reasons of national security. The police could not brook any delay in purchase of security equipment, it said. The government also formed a committee headed by Chief Secretary Tom Jose to examine the process by which various departments engage public and private entities as total solution providers.