Panel to look into revamp of mental health institutions

Compassionate approach needed to tackle mental health issues: Veena

Compassionate approach needed to tackle mental health issues: Veena

The Government has decided to set up an experts’ committee to look into how the State’s mental health care institutions can be revamped and reformed

The committee will have to submit a report within a month on how the State’s mental health institutions and care protocols can be reformed to suit the modern concepts of mental health care and well being, Health Minister Veena George, said in the Assembly here on Wednesday.

She was replying to a calling attention motion raised by N. Shamsudeen, MLA, on the recent and unfortunate incidents at the mental health centre at Kuthiravattom, Kozhikode, where in the last few days, one female inmate had been killed by another, while some others had escaped the confines of the institution due to a breach in security.

Mr. Shamsuddin pointed out the poor staff strength in the Kozhikode mental health centre and the need for a total revamp of all MHCs in the State.

Ms. George agreed that the mental health care scenario in the State needed to be reformed and that a more compassionate and humane approach to those with mental health issues should be at the heart of any new reforms.

She said that the Kozhikode MHC , with a bed strength of 474, had 485 inmates and that it had a total staff strength of 314. The institution needed more human resources to manage patient care and administrative issues.

The Government has already engaged a senior Health official to submit a report on the state of affairs at the institution and the report was awaited.

Decision has already been taken to immediately appoint four new security personnel at Kozhikode MHC. As art of improving the surveillance, all wards inside the building will be fitted with closed circuit cameras and more electric lights will be installed in the campus. It had also been decided to impart more training and awareness to all employees in the MHC.

Ms. George said that the department was checking whether there were unfilled posts in any of the mental health centres in the State and to take immediate steps to rectify the situation. The possibility of more post creation at these institutions will also be explored.

Special schemes will be drawn up for improving the basic infrastructure in all three MHCs in the State. Field hospitals will be equipped to deliver treatment for mental health issues.

The Government was also drawing up a campaign to improve mental health literacy in the State. Stress will be given to improving the rehabilitation of those who are cured of their mental health issues, with the pro-active involvement of the civil society, Ms. George added.