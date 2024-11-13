 />
Panel to look into ‘disruption’ of school games

Published - November 13, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department has constituted a three-member committee to investigate and submit a report on the alleged bid to disrupt the closing ceremony of the Kerala School Sports & Games held in Kochi.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Wednesday.

General Education Additional Secretary M.I. Meenambika, Joint Secretary Biju Kumar B.T., and State Council of Educational Research and Training Director Jayaprakash R.K.

The committee has to submit the report within two weeks.

It was also decided to seek an explanation from Navamukunda Higher Secondary School (HSS), Thirunavaya, and Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam.

A committee including experts from the field of sports will also be set up to conduct a study and draw up a protocol in the wake of a dispute over selecting the best school against the backdrop of both general schools and sports schools participating in the school games.

The meeting decided to revise the Kerala school sports manual if need be on the basis of the committee report.

