Panel to look into anomalies in fair value of land

One-time increase in 10% in fair value will yield an additional ₹200 cr: Balagopal

One-time increase in 10% in fair value will yield an additional ₹200 cr: Balagopal

A high-level panel will be constituted to resolve the anomalies in fixing the fair value of land, according to the State Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal. “The fair value of land is not in tune with the current market value in many parts of the State. The government has undertaken massive infrastructure projects like national highway expansion, Metro Rail project, core road network extension etc. as a result of which the market value of land has increased manifold in the neighbouring areas,” Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal noted in his Budget speech.

The one-time increase in 10% in the fair value of land is expected to mop up an additional ₹200 crore in revenue. The proposal to hike the motor vehicle tax by 1% on motorcycles costing up to ₹2 lakh is expected to rake in an additional ₹60 crore, and the increase in basic land tax rates, an additional ₹80 crore. The 2022-23 Budget features proposals conceived with the long-term development of the State in mind, Mr. Balagopal said.

‘No heavy burden’

Talking to the media after presenting the Budget, which was billed as the first paperless budget to be presented in the Kerala Assembly, Mr. Balagopal said the tax proposals would not burden the public to a great extent.

The Budget has placed emphasis on employment generation and the knowledge economy, as indicated by the outlays for science and IT parks, value addition and food parks, he said. The Budget places greater emphasis on streamlining tax collection and checking evasion, he added.