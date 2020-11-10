Panel to identify courses for SNGOU

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sree Narayan Guru Open University (SNGOU) has commenced efforts to zero in on the prospective courses that could be offered in the distance education mode.

While the university has entrusted an expert panel with the task of identifying the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes that it can offer, it has also sought suggestions from the public to have a participatory approach in the exercise.

The fledgling university, which came into being a month ago, has expedited the steps to get its activities up and running in full swing. It has applied for formal recognition under the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, and formed a committee chaired by Vice Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha to evolve a long-term strategic plan.

Legal tangle

With a Kerala High Court stay order putting paid to its efforts to the commence courses this year, the open university has tentatively targeted a launch of its courses by March next. Following a government advice, other universities recently commenced steps to enrol students for their distance education courses.

According to Dr. Pasha, the university has targeted launching short-term and long-term UG and PG courses, besides job-oriented, skill development, traditional and new-generation programmes.

Proposals

The university has solicited public opinion on the courses that could be, including among its bouquet of courses. Proposals that include the name, duration of courses and the level of the degree (certificate, diploma, UG or PG) must be sent to course.sreenarayanaguruou@gmail.com before November 18.

The entries must also specify learning outcomes that are expected from the proposed programmes.