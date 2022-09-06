Panel to discuss proposal for D.Litt for Vellappally, Kanthapuram

The University of Calicut has set up a subcommittee of its Syndicate to discuss a proposal to award honorary doctorate (D.Litt) to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musaliyar.

According to sources, it was E. Abdurahim, who came up with a resolution at the Syndicate meeting held on Monday. He claimed that both of them were running educational institutions benefiting a large number of people. However, it is learnt that a section of Syndicate members opposed this and asked the proposal to be withdrawn. Mr. Abdurahim is reported to have claimed that the resolution had the backing of the Vice Chancellor. After a lot of debate, the issue was left to a three-member subcommittee that has been tasked with identifying prominent people for awarding D.Litt.