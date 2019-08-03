Panel to chalk out steps to check land erosion

A panel of officials from the departments of Soil Conservation, Revenue, Major and Minor Irrigation will submit a report on the measures to be taken to check land erosion along the Valapattanam river at Mayyil panchayat and Anthoor municipality after the onset of monsoon.

A joint group led by Taliparamba MLA James Mathew on August 2 visited affected river banks in the areas where incidents of land erosion caused concern among the residents. The team included the officials of the departments. After the visit, the MLA said the team would hold a review meeting with officials of various departments and consult experts regarding scientific measures to protect the river banks. He said the conservation activities would be held on experimental basis in the affected areas.

The protection wall built along the river bank at Korlahyi here by the Major Irrigation Department had been completely damaged because of land erosion. Experimental conservation measures such as organic wall are under consideration to check land erosion. According to officials, one of the causes for land erosion is illegal sand mining from the river. The uprooting of coconut trees along the banks also aggravated the problem, they said.

Additional District Magistrate E.P. Mercy, who was in the team, said the government would take measures to ensure the safety of the residents. River bank conservation measures that suited each locality would be taken, she added.