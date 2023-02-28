Panel to celebrate women’s day on Friday

February 28, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Women’s Commission will organise its International Women’s Day celebrations at Ayyankali hall here on Friday.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, commission chairperson P. Satheedevi and member Indira Raveendran said Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George would inaugurate the celebrations.

They said the commission had decided to institute awards for the best ‘jagratha samitis’ (vigilant groups) in local self-government institutions in the State and had invited entries for the same.

The award for the best corporation jagratha samiti for 2021-22 had gone to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The award for the best district panchayat jagratha samiti went to Kasaragod, while the best municipal jagratha samiti was Mattanur in Kannur. The award for the best grama panchayat jagratha samiti went to the Meenangadi grama panchayat in Wayanad district.

This is the first time that the jagratha samiti awards, which comprise a purse of ₹25,000 and a citation, were being given away by the commission in association with the Local Self-Government department.

Parameters such as how many complaints did the samitis intervened in and how effective were such interventions were considered in selecting the award winners.

Women who have made a name for themselves in various fields will also be honoured on the occasion. They include Machad Vasanthi, former theatre and film singer; Radhamani who drives 11 types of vehicles, including heavy vehicles; Sudhama aka Sujatha Chandran, first woman to get the tour guide licence and a birder; Selina Michael who has been cremating bodies at the Thrikkakara municipal crematorium for the past 15 years; T.L. Santha, a differently abled person without hands who paints using her feet; Arifa who swam across the Periyar with her hands tied at the age of 69; Swapna Sibi Kallingal, winner of the Karshaka Thilakam award for 2021; and Minnumani who has been selected from the State for the cricket women’s premier league.

Media awards will also be presented at the function. The awardees are Aswathy Jayasree of Deshabhimani, Sweta S. Nair of Malayala Manorama, Akhila Nandakumar of Asianet News, Vineetha V.G. of 24 News, Shaju K.V. of Mathrubhumi News, and P.P. Ratheesh of Mathrubhumi.

Ms. George will give away the awards and felicitate the women in the presence of Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh at the function.

Cutural programmes on the day include Kanal Pottu, a visual presentation of poems on women welfare; screening of a documentary on the commission’s work in the past 25 years; ghazal by Pushpavathy and group; and ‘Njal Udal Manassu,’ a single-character play by Gayathri Padmanabhan.

Announcement of student Neha Biju from Kozhikode as the commission’s ‘Kaumaram Karuthaakku’ campaign brand ambassador will also be made that day.

The State police’s women self-defence team will introdue self-defence techniques in connection with the programme.