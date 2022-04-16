Panel suggests opening of Thanneermukkom barrage shutters

It also urges padasekhara samitis to follow the Kuttanad crop calendar

It also urges padasekhara samitis to follow the Kuttanad crop calendar

An advisory committee constituted by the State government has recommended the opening of shutters of the Thanneermukkom barrage based on the Kuttanad farming calendar from next year.

An online meeting of the committee held recently decided to direct padasekhara samitis to follow the crop calendar. "The meeting has decided to suggest the government to look into the possibility of opening the shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund based on the crop calendar. Further action will be taken after discussions with Agriculture Minister. The committee will also seek expert opinion on whether to make changes in the current farming calendar considering the changing rainfall patterns," said an official.

The Irrigation department usually closes down the shutters by December 15 every year, as an increase in salinity in the lake would be detrimental to paddy cultivation in Kuttanad. The department opens the gates again on March 15 after the paddy harvest is completed. However, the opening of the shutters has been delayed in recent years due to the late harvest of paddy. It has invited the wrath of fishermen and environmentalists.

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan, Daleema Jojo, MLA, District Collector Renu Raj, District Police Chief G. Jaidev, heads of various local bodies in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, Irrigation Department officials, and representatives of fisher and farmer organisations attended the meeting. Ends...