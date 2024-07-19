Panel suggests limiting Plus One batch strength to 50

Marginal seat increase allowed for Plus One higher secondary batches should be reduced in phases and the number of students in a batch should not exceed 50, the V. Karthikeyan Nair committee constituted by the government to study Plus One batch reorganisation has recommended.

The committee had submitted its report to the government in September last year but its report was made public only now in response to a query by Indian Union Muslim League leader Manjalamkuzhi Ali in the Assembly recently.

The committee has opined that sanctioning marginal seat increase every year and admitting students in excess of the 50 stipulated for a Plus One batch in the Special Rules is not beneficial for providing quality education. It results in a number of batches not getting even minimum number of students, while leading to overcrowding in some others.

It recommended that 17 government and one aided high schools should be upgraded to higher secondary. As many as 222 additional batches – 97 in government schools and 125 in aided schools – should be temporarily sanctioned to address Plus One seat shortage. Of these, 118 have been recommended for Malappuram alone.

One of the recommendations is that 39 higher secondary batches with less than 25 students should be transferred to places experiencing seat shortage.

The committee mooted that weightage given to panchayats in calculating students’ weighted grade point average (WGPA) should be avoided but that for taluks be retained. The panel found that 11 panchayats did not have government/aided higher secondary schools. This could likely increase in the wake of batch reorganisation.

Fifty % of the allotments made to unaided schools should be done through single-window admission.

In tribal areas, 40% of the seats in schools should be for Scheduled Tribe students alone in allotment to prevent their going out of the single-window system either because they are allotted distant schools in the first allotment and do not take temporary admission or even if they do take admission move away when they get higher admissions leaving the seats vacant.

The committee is critical of the ICT Cell, the special cell for single-window admission. The cell functions as a parallel mechanism. The cell has no permanent officials. Higher secondary teachers on work arrangement and contract staff deployed by the National Informatics Centre work as programmers there.

A recommendation to create permanent posts and make appointments has not been implemented still. Files are not seen by ministerial staff at the directorate. Steps should be taken to ensure that the ICT Cell functions in coordination with the directorate.

