GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panel suggests limiting Plus One batch strength to 50

V. Karthikeyan Nair committee report on Plus One batch reorganisation, submitted to government in September last year, says marginal seat increase allowed for batches should be reduced in phases

Published - July 19, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Marginal seat increase allowed for Plus One higher secondary batches should be reduced in phases and the number of students in a batch should not exceed 50, the V. Karthikeyan Nair committee constituted by the government to study Plus One batch reorganisation has recommended.

The committee had submitted its report to the government in September last year but its report was made public only now in response to a query by Indian Union Muslim League leader Manjalamkuzhi Ali in the Assembly recently.

The committee has opined that sanctioning marginal seat increase every year and admitting students in excess of the 50 stipulated for a Plus One batch in the Special Rules is not beneficial for providing quality education. It results in a number of batches not getting even minimum number of students, while leading to overcrowding in some others.

It recommended that 17 government and one aided high schools should be upgraded to higher secondary. As many as 222 additional batches – 97 in government schools and 125 in aided schools – should be temporarily sanctioned to address Plus One seat shortage. Of these, 118 have been recommended for Malappuram alone.

One of the recommendations is that 39 higher secondary batches with less than 25 students should be transferred to places experiencing seat shortage.

The committee mooted that weightage given to panchayats in calculating students’ weighted grade point average (WGPA) should be avoided but that for taluks be retained. The panel found that 11 panchayats did not have government/aided higher secondary schools. This could likely increase in the wake of batch reorganisation.

Fifty % of the allotments made to unaided schools should be done through single-window admission.

In tribal areas, 40% of the seats in schools should be for Scheduled Tribe students alone in allotment to prevent their going out of the single-window system either because they are allotted distant schools in the first allotment and do not take temporary admission or even if they do take admission move away when they get higher admissions leaving the seats vacant.

The committee is critical of the ICT Cell, the special cell for single-window admission. The cell functions as a parallel mechanism. The cell has no permanent officials. Higher secondary teachers on work arrangement and contract staff deployed by the National Informatics Centre work as programmers there.

A recommendation to create permanent posts and make appointments has not been implemented still. Files are not seen by ministerial staff at the directorate. Steps should be taken to ensure that the ICT Cell functions in coordination with the directorate.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.