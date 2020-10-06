Panel suggests limiting pilgrims during Sabarimala season

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

06 October 2020 19:04 IST

Govt. to take decision on online darshan in consultation with Tantri

Allowing pilgrims only through Pampa, limiting the number of pilgrims to 1,000 on weekdays and 2,000 on weekends, and making COVID-19-negative certificate mandatory are among the recommendations made by the high-level committee for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple that begins on November 16.

Online darshan and allowing only pilgrims in the 10-60 age group and those in the 60-65 age group who produce a health certificate stating that they have no health issues are also part of the suggestions made by the committee headed by Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta in its report submitted to the government. The report suggests that 5,000 pilgrims can be allowed for Mandala Puja and Makaravilakku.

Guidelines

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Tuesday that a decision on online darshan would be taken only after holding discussions with the Tantri and the temple authorities. The government would look into the recommendations and issue guidelines for the smooth conduct of the two-month pilgrimage season, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Registration

All the pilgrims will have to register on the portal www.covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in and upload COVID-19-negative certificate 48 hours before darshan. In view of the pandemic, testing facilities would be set up by the Health Department enroute Pampa, preferably at Nilakkal, as pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States are expected.

Trekking via the traditional path and bathing in the Pampa would not be allowed. Devotees would not get the same ghee given for Neyyabhishekam.

Monthly puja

The Minister said the entry from Pampa to the temple would be based on virtual queue. The possibility of keeping the temple open for more days during the Malayalam months would be looked into in view of the restrictions during the pilgrimage season.

Besides the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries of Devaswom, Health, Forest; Secretary, Home; and the State Police Chief were in the committee.

The Mandala Puja is on December 26 and Makaravilakku on January 14, 2021. The temple will close on January 20, 2021.