Panel suggests development thrust for Kerala govt. colleges

Commission for Reforms in Higher Education System submits interim report

The Government Sanskrit College in Thiruvananthapuram. The interim report has recommended that the government must accord top priority for the infrastructural and academic development of government colleges in the State. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The interim report submitted by the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education System appointed by the Kerala government has recommended a major development thrust for government colleges, while identifying gaps in their infrastructural and organisational requirements.

Despite indications that the committee would throw light on the role of the Governor as Chancellor of the State universities, the interim report has stayed clear of the topic by not making any observations on it, according to people close to the development. The commission seems to have taken cognisance of the recent patch-up between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the State government after the former had alleged political intervention in the affairs of the universities.

The interim report has recommended that the government must accord top priority for the infrastructural and academic development of government colleges in the State, as it continued to be the driving force to realise the goal of a major quality leap in the State's higher education sector.

Even though government colleges continued to have the advantage of highly qualified faculty members and operational transparency while ensuring social justice and merit, there remained a considerable need to resolve the shortcomings in infra plans and governance structure, it said.

The interim report has not recommended more autonomous colleges in the government sector. Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, is the only government institution among the 19 autonomous colleges in the State.

The final report, which is expected by end of April, is expected to recommend steps to ensure quality, fairness and justice in the self-financing sector. The commission has acknowledged that there are excellent institutions in the private sector, while recalling a spike in run-of-the-mill institutions that lacked quality.

The Commission for Reforms in Higher Education System is led by Shyam B. Menon, former Vice Chancellor of Ambedkar University.