Panel sitting at Vythiri on Tuesday

12 December 2021 00:16 IST

The Committee on Government Assurances, chaired by K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, will hold a sitting at the panchayat community hall, Vythiri, in the district at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The panel will collect evidence from district-level officials of Tourism, Forest, Environment, and local self-government departments on various waste management projects being executed in tourism destinations in the district.

The panel will also review the projects after visiting the major tourism destinations in the district.

