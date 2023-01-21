Panel set up to devise policy for Thiruvananthapuram zoo management

January 21, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has constituted a committee to frame a comprehensive policy for the management of zoos.

The zoo advisory technical committee has three members and one ex officio member. The members are C.S. Yalakki, former zoo director; B. Joseph, former director, Department of Museums and Zoos; and Udaya Varman S., former director, Museums and Zoo. The Additional Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department will be the ex officio member.

The policy for zoo management will cover breeding policy, optimal capacity policy, policy on exchange and donation of surplus animals. It will also look into other matters deemed relevant by it. The committee has been tasked with submitting a report to the government before February 28.

It has been alleged that exchange of animals is not taking place in the zoo. With star attractions such as zebra and giraffe missing, the zoo is no longer quite attractive to visitors, especially children, it is alleged. Though some enclosures have been overhauled, they remain empty. The number of some animals is more than it can accommodate. The recent deaths of deer at the zoo have lent urgency to the matter.

Zoo director S. Abu said the proposal to procure lions from the Indore zoo in exchange for rheas had received a boost after the Indore zoo had included the idea in its master plan. The city zoo also wanted to get zebras to improve its animal collection.