ADVERTISEMENT

Panel seeks report from DMO, KWA on plea over uncleaned state of water tanks at Palluruthy

Published - June 19, 2024 07:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case on a petition raising concern over potential outbreak of epidemics on account of the uncleaned state of two tanks of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) at Palluruthy.

The District Medical Officer and the KWA assistant executive engineer at Karuvelipady should submit a report within 15 days, directed Commission member V.K. Beenakumari. Former Corporation councillor Thamby Subramaniam was the petitioner.

The KWA had reportedly not cleaned the tanks though the exterior had been given a facelift through a fresh coat of paint. Water stored in the two tanks is supplied to eight Corporation divisions. It has been almost three years since the KWA cleaned the tanks. The Commission had in the past directed the authority to clean the tanks every year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US