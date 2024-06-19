Panel seeks report from DMO, KWA on plea over uncleaned state of water tanks at Palluruthy

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case on a petition raising concern over potential outbreak of epidemics on account of the uncleaned state of two tanks of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) at Palluruthy.

The District Medical Officer and the KWA assistant executive engineer at Karuvelipady should submit a report within 15 days, directed Commission member V.K. Beenakumari. Former Corporation councillor Thamby Subramaniam was the petitioner.

The KWA had reportedly not cleaned the tanks though the exterior had been given a facelift through a fresh coat of paint. Water stored in the two tanks is supplied to eight Corporation divisions. It has been almost three years since the KWA cleaned the tanks. The Commission had in the past directed the authority to clean the tanks every year.