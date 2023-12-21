GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panel seeks luxury tax on extravagant weddings

December 21, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson Sathidevi has said that the panel will recommend to the government to impose tax on marriages with pomp and show.

Speaking after inaugurating a State-level seminar on ‘Dowry a Social Danger’ and ‘New Media and Women’ at Sulthan Bathery on December 21, Ms. Sathidevi said public perception on extravagant weddings and dowry should undergo a core change in the current social environment.

Restrictions should be imposed on such ostentatious weddings, Ms. Sathidevi said adding that it would be achieved only through enacting laws.

A state-wide meeting of officials concerned and legal experts would be convened in January to discuss issues related to the dowry system in the State, she said. Suggestions from the meeting would be included in proposed recommendation to impose a luxury tax on these marriages.

“Marriage functions should be arranged as per the income of a person. When the expenditure is above his income, luxury tax should be imposed,” said Ms. Sathidevi. This was the only solution to reduce lavish expenditures, she added.

She pointed out that the new generation should be sensitised against dowry and the system should be abolished from society. Sulthan Bathery municipal chairman T.K. Ramesh presided over the function.

