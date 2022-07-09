Panel seeks explanation from Kaduva makers

July 09, 2022 19:50 IST

For insensitive dialogue against differently abled persons

State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities S.H. Panchapakesan has issued notices to filmmaker Shaji Kailas and producers Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen seeking an explanation for the alleged derogatory dialogues against differently abled persons in the film Kaduva, directed by Shaji Kailas.

The order to issue notices was based on a complaint filed by Parivaar, an association of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In a sequence from the movie, the protagonist played by Prithviraj says that differently abled children are born with such conditions as a result of the sins of their parents. The Parivaar, in its complaint, said such unscientific and insensitive dialogues cause immense pain to the parents of differently abled children as well as the children themselves.

It is a crime as per Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which deals with punishment for intentionally insult or intimidation with intent to humiliate a person with disability in any place within public view.

Several people had raised the issue in social media following the release of the film on Friday.