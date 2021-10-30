Kerala

Panel recommends laws against superstitious practices

The Law Reforms Commission has recommended the framing of a laws to prevent superstitious practices including black magic.

The commission on Saturday submitted a report with these recommendations to Law Minister P. Rajeeve. It has also recommended laws to prevent moral goondaism and mob attacks based on religion, caste and gender, to protect Good Samaritans who offer help to road accident victims, to ensure the welfare of domestic helps, and a law on the registration and control of residents associations.

The report includes recommendations for 12 new Bills, a Bill for withdrawal of outdated laws and four Bills to amend existing laws. Law Reforms Commission Vice Chairman K. Sasidharan Nair and Law Secretary Hari V. Nair handed over the report to Mr. Rajeeve.


