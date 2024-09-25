Panel recommends handing over of mortal remains of CPI(M) leader M. M Lawrence for medical research

A meeting of an advisory committee set up at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Wednesday decided in favour of handing over the mortal remains of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M.M. Lawrence for medical research.

Asha, his daughter, who had objected to the decision of her siblings to hand over the body to the medical college instead of burying it according to Christian rituals, said that she would appeal against the decision taken by the committee before the Kerala High Court, which had asked the Principal of the medical college to consider the objections raised by her.

Besides Ms. Asha, the other two children of Lawrence including M.L Sajeevan and Sujatha Boban appeared before the committee here on Wednesday. Though Ms. Sujatha had signed an affidavit to hand over the body to the medical college authorities, she withdrew her consent on Wednesday. She is learnt to have told the committee that her initial decision was taken in haste.

Mr. Sajeevan presented two witnesses, including his relatives Rajan P.S, and Abi, before the committee while stating that his father had expressed the desire to hand over his body for medical research in their presence.

The committee found that the statements given by the witnesses were reliable. Moreover, Mr. Sajeevan was having the lawful possession of his father after his death. The statements given by the witnesses also subscribed to the provisions under the Anatomy Act, it stated.

Ms. Asha accused the committee of being biased in its approach and acting as per the script penned by those who wanted to hand over the body of her father for medical research. She alleged that the witnesses lacked credibility.

The Ernakulam Town Hall premises, where the body was kept for the public to pay homage, had witnessed tense scenes on Monday as Ms. Asha had resisted attempts to take the body to the medical college, which was objected to by some of the women activists of the CPI(M).

