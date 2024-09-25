GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panel recommends handing over of mortal remains of CPI(M) leader M. M Lawrence for medical research

Updated - September 25, 2024 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of an advisory committee set up at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Wednesday decided in favour of handing over the mortal remains of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M.M. Lawrence for medical research.

Asha, his daughter, who had objected to the decision of her siblings to hand over the body to the medical college instead of burying it according to Christian rituals, said that she would appeal against the decision taken by the committee before the Kerala High Court, which had asked the Principal of the medical college to consider the objections raised by her.

Besides Ms. Asha, the other two children of Lawrence including M.L Sajeevan and Sujatha Boban appeared before the committee here on Wednesday. Though Ms. Sujatha had signed an affidavit to hand over the body to the medical college authorities, she withdrew her consent on Wednesday. She is learnt to have told the committee that her initial decision was taken in haste.

Mr. Sajeevan presented two witnesses, including his relatives Rajan P.S, and Abi, before the committee while stating that his father had expressed the desire to hand over his body for medical research in their presence.

The committee found that the statements given by the witnesses were reliable. Moreover, Mr. Sajeevan was having the lawful possession of his father after his death. The statements given by the witnesses also subscribed to the provisions under the Anatomy Act, it stated.

Ms. Asha accused the committee of being biased in its approach and acting as per the script penned by those who wanted to hand over the body of her father for medical research. She alleged that the witnesses lacked credibility.

The Ernakulam Town Hall premises, where the body was kept for the public to pay homage, had witnessed tense scenes on Monday as Ms. Asha had resisted attempts to take the body to the medical college, which was objected to by some of the women activists of the CPI(M).

Published - September 25, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.