Panel publishes satellite survey demarcating inhabited areas in eco zones in Kerala, public may respond till Dec. 23

December 12, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An expert committee chaired by former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, which has been tasked with demarcating inhabited areas coming within Eco Sensitive Zones (ESZ) in the State, has published the findings of the satellite survey undertaken by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC).

The details of the nearly 50,000 structures identified in the 1-km ESZ around the 23 protected forests using remote sensing has been made available in the public domain. The move is intended to enable individuals and organisations to seek the addition of properties that have gone unlisted owing to various factors.

The expert panel was constituted in the wake of apprehensions raised by farmers’ organisations which alleged gross underestimation of the number of structures. They claimed that about a lakh structures are present within the 1-km zone. Officials also highlighted the lack of clarity of satellite images in areas close to the forest boundaries. The thick canopy of forests could obstruct the visibility of several buildings in such areas.

The expert committee will issue directions to publish the collected data, including survey numbers, at the panchayat and village levels. A proforma has been issued to enable the public to submit the details of unlisted structures. It is available on www.kerala.gov.in. The public has to fill and send the proforma to eszexpertcommittee@gmail.com before December 23 to furnish missing details.

Such buildings will be included in the study following field verification by local body officials. They may add such data on Asset Mapper, the application developed by the KSREC for the purpose. The field verification will be wound up by January 14. The Land Revenue Commissioner will be directed to assist the public in submitting relevant details.

The expert panel is also expected to hold field visits in those areas that have reported significant variations from the findings of the satellite survey. The panel is likely to submit its final report to the government by February.

The Supreme Court had directed each State and Union Territory to prepare lists of subsisting structures within ESZs to ascertain the extent of human activity in such areas.