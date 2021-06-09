Kerala

Panel orders facilities for online studies in tribal hamlet

Members of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights interacting with children of the Govindan Para tribal hamlet in Wayanad district on Wednesday. One photograph attached.  

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the officials concerned to set up amenities such as power connection and Internet on a warfooting in the Govindan Para tribal hamlet under the Meppadi grama panchayat limits in the district.

Members of the panel comprising K. Nazeer and Babitha Balraj visited the hamlet on Wednesday following media reports on the dearth of online facilities to the students in the hamlet.

There are 24 tribal families, including 18 Paniya and six Kattunayakka tribal families, in the remote hamlet on the fringes of Muttil forest under the South Wayanad forest division.

Though there are 41 students in the hamlet, modern facilities are far from their reach. Hence, they continued their online studies at a community learning centre nearly 500 metre from the hamlet with the help of a mentor teacher.

The panel held a discussion with the members of the hamlet and assured them that the panel would adopt all possible steps to set up modern amenities in the hamlet to facilitate continuation of the education of the children.


