Panel orders compensation from anganwadi builder

Thiruvananthapuram

15 September 2020 22:05 IST

Compensation should be sought from the builders of an anganwadi at Udumpunthala in Thrikkarippur panchayat in Kasaragod, the Kerala State Child Rights Commission has said.

Commission Chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar said children could not be taught or allowed to stay in the hazardous structure. The district child protection officer should submit a report in this regard.

The building, constructed two years ago at a cost of ₹15 lakh under a district panchayat project, developed cracks on the wall. Commission member P.P. Shyamaladevi visited the site following reports in the media.

