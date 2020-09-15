Kerala

Panel orders compensation from anganwadi builder

Compensation should be sought from the builders of an anganwadi at Udumpunthala in Thrikkarippur panchayat in Kasaragod, the Kerala State Child Rights Commission has said.

Commission Chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar said children could not be taught or allowed to stay in the hazardous structure. The district child protection officer should submit a report in this regard.

The building, constructed two years ago at a cost of ₹15 lakh under a district panchayat project, developed cracks on the wall. Commission member P.P. Shyamaladevi visited the site following reports in the media.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2020 10:06:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/panel-orders-compensation-from-anganwadi-builder/article32614133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story