Panel orders compensation for 58 Maradu flat owners

The K. Balakrishnan Nair Committee appointed to oversee the payment of compensation to the Maradu apartment owners passed orders on 58 claim petitions on Friday.

The total compensation for 58 owners determined by the committee was about ₹10.22 crore. The committee was constituted to “look after the payment” of ₹25 lakh compensation as directed by the Supreme Court, which had ordered the demolition of the apartments for violation of norms.

Only six among the 58 owners were awarded ₹25 lakh compensation by the committee. The interim compensation is being fixed on the basis of the price of the property as mentioned in the sale deed. The flat owners will be compensated the actual amount paid to the builder as shown in the sale deed or ₹25 lakh, whichever is less.

“The claim petitioners are being directed to produce additional materials to sustain their claim regarding the actual amounts paid by them to the respective builders,’’ said a communication issued by the committee.

It said that orders had been passed on 58 claim petitions of the total 143 received. The remaining 85 claim petitions will be considered on October 22 in view of the holiday declared due to the Ernakulam bypoll on October 21.