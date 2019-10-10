Panel on Maradu compensation to begin work today

The K. Balakrishnan Nair Committee constituted to “look after the payment” of ₹25 lakh as compensation to Maradu apartment owners will begin functioning on Thursday at the Ernakulam Rest House.

The State government has appointed former Chief Secretary K. Jose Cyriac and R. Murukeshan, former Chief Engineer (Administration) of the Public Works Department, as members of the committee, which will also work out the actual amount to be paid to the evictees.

Ownership proof

The apartment owners may have to submit their claim applications along with the relevant documents to prove the ownership of the flats to the committee.

Though a few residents had approached the Maradu municipal authorities with the claim applications, they were directed to submit the applications to the committee. The State government has earmarked funds for the release of the compensation as the apex court had directed to complete the distribution of the money in four weeks, government sources indicated.

Compensation eligibility

The panel will have to look into the legal issue of ownership of the apartments for deciding on the eligibility of compensation as only 130 persons were found to be the registered owners of the housing units in the municipal records.

All the four buildings together had 343 housing units. The municipal authorities are in the process of compiling the list of the registered owners to be forwarded to the State government.

Meanwhile, the State government has included Sharad B. Sawrate, an expert in the demolition of the buildings, on the eleven-member technical committee formed for assisting the Maradu municipal authorities to pull down the structures.

Mr. Sarvate, a mining engineer with an experience in demolishing more than 200 buildings using implosion method, will be part of the selection process for identifying the agencies and the execution of the work, said a government order issued on Wednesday.

The authorities had earlier short-listed two agencies for razing the illegal structures. Mr. Sarvate is expected to reach Kochi on Thursday and will visit the Maradu apartments on Friday.