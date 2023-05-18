Panel moots 40% reservation for tribal students in higher secondary schools near their settlements

May 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Special reservation for tribal students in schools in their settlements in Plus One admission has been recommended by an expert committee set up to study higher secondary batch reorganisation.

The committee that submitted its report to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty recently observed that during Plus One single-window admission, tribal children would get first allotment in schools away from their settlements.

Reluctant to leave home, they would not take admission, and remained out of the entire admission process. This also denied them the chances of getting higher option.

In the meanwhile, students from other areas got allotment and joined schools in tribal areas, but left the schools when they got higher option allotment.

So the education of tribal students often stopped with Class X. In the wake of such a situation, the panel recommended 40% reservation in these higher secondary schools for tribal students so that they could study in their settlements in the first allotment itself. If seats were not filled then, these could be included in the general quota later.

Additional batches

The committee has recommended additional batches in both government and aided schools as well as shifting of batches that have less than the minimum requirement of 25 students in districts such as Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha as to those facing acute seat crunch such as Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

The committee observed that there should be enough Plus One seats in the State for those who passed SSLC.

Students also migrated from CBSE and ICSE stream to pursue higher education in the State stream. Higher secondary could not be ignored after making all arrangements for students’ education till class 10. Even though seats were available in VHSE, ITI, and polytechnics, the demand was mostly for higher secondary seats.

Malabar districts as whole experienced shortage of seats. So additional batches had to be sanctioned, with priority for government schools.

There were hurdles though. Only if schools had high schools could higher secondary be sanctioned. Also, necessary infrastructure, including building, was needed for sanctioning higher secondary batches.

Unaided batches

The panel has also recommended that unaided batches in aided schools be discontinued.

It found that students taking admission to these schools were often unaware whether it was done to aided or unaided batches. Often, unaided batches were filled first, at exorbitant fee. At the same time, the teachers here were not paid enough.

Moreover, neighbouring government schools experienced a division fall owing to lack of students. Also, schools may only have slightly more than the 25 students required for a batch. So if unaided batches in those schools were stopped, the students could shift to the other batches, with existing batches reaching full strength. There are 50 such batches in unaided schools.

SSLC results are set to be announced on Friday, and it is expected that Plus One admission procedures will kick off at the beginning of June.

Whether the panel’s recommendations for additional batches that involve additional financial commitment will be implemented for the Plus One admissions this year remains to be seen. Mr. Sivankutty had indicated last month that new batches would not be sanctioned; only batches with inadequate number of students shifted.