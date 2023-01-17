Panel invites suggestions for Plus One batch reorganisation in Kerala

January 17, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A committee constituted by the Kerala government to study the issue of reorganisation of Plus One higher secondary batches that do not have adequate number of students has invited recommendations.

The five-member committee chaired by former higher secondary director V. Karthikeyan Nair will also look into any requirement for additional batches and changes in the single-window admission guidelines, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The last date is January 31. The address is R. Sureshkumar, Joint Director and member secretary, Higher Secondary batch reorganisation committee, Housing Board Buildings, Thiruvananthapuram – 695001. E-mails can be sent to hsebatchreorganisation2023@gmail.com.

Sittings will be held at Regional Deputy Directors’ offices by February 20 for direct submission of recommendations. Taluk-level requirements and admission status in previous years will be analysed while considering the suggestions. A final report will be submitted to the government by March 31.

MLAs, district panchayats, parent-teacher associations, managements, and teachers’ organisations can make use of this opportunity, the statement said.