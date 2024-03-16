Panel instructs private firms to follow service-wage conditions  

March 16, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala Women’s Commission (KSWC) has directed private firms employing women to strictly follow service and wage conditions.

At a district-level sitting held in Kollam on Saturday, the commission also observed that private educational institutions have been terminating the services of teachers without any reason and persons accused in domestic abuse cases have been fleeing country.

“It has been noticed that the service and wage conditions of women working in private institutions are not properly followed,” said commission member Indira Raveendran after the sitting. She added that necessary steps will be taken to ensure service and pay conditions for teachers in private institutions. The KSWC will also make necessary interventions to prevent the increasing physical and economic exploitation of women with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission observed that there is an increasing trend for people involved in domestic violence complaints to move abroad to avoid the case. Ms. Raveendran said that action will be taken against such persons through Non-Resident Keralite’s Affairs (NoRKA).

She added that special training programmes are being held on a regular basis as part of expanding the activities of the Vigilance Committee. While 26 cases were settled at the district-level adalat, reports were sought in two. A total of 79 cases were considered and 51 have been rescheduled for the next sitting. Commission Circle Inspector Jose Kurian, lawyers Hema Shankar, Bechi Krishna, Seenath and counsellor Sangeeta participated in the adalat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.