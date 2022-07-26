Panel formed to study issued faced by transgender persons

The State government has constituted an expert committee to study the health services and medical issues faced by transgender persons in the State.

Chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Social Justice department, the panel includes Kannur Medical College community medicine department head A.K. Jayasree, Kannur Medical College principal Ajayakumar, and Kottayam Medical College plastic surgery department head M. Lakshmi, and members of the State Transgender Justice Board among others. It has been mandated with submitting its report within three months.

The committee will consider various topics including introducing hormone treatment and sex reassignment surgeries in government hospitals, training doctors for such surgeries in the government sector, unified treatment costs for such procedures to prevent financial exploitation in private hospitals, guidelines for health services provided to transgender people, licensing system for institutions providing such services, and ensuring they possessed the necessary facilities.