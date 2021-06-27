Panel formed to draft new fisheries policy

Dineshan Cheruvat to head expert team

The State government has constituted an eight-member expert committee for preparing a new draft fisheries policy for the State.

The panel headed by the Additional Director of Fisheries, Dineshan Cheruvat, has been tasked with revisiting the existing fisheries policy and drafting a new document ''taking into consideration emerging challenges and latest developments in the sector with the aim of hastening the socio-economic development of the fishing community.''

The government has given the committee four months to prepare and submit the draft after due consultations with stakeholders.

Among other things, the draft will suggest ways and means to improve efficiency in the fisheries sector to generate better income for fishermen and farmers through sustainable development.

The new policy will give thrust to the development of aquaculture through integrated and eco-friendly farming methods, optimum utilisation of available water resources in the State, diversification of the species bred, ornamental fishery and disease surveillance.

The committee will look at the overall socio-economic upliftment of the coastal communities, potential of alternate livelihood and employment generation, and fisheries-coastal tourism. The panel’s terms of reference include the safety of fishermen at sea, disaster management, strengthening of cooperative sector in fisheries and various laws and regulations governing the sector.

Further, in preparing the draft, the committee will also cover aspects related to marketing, value addition and quality assurance of fish and fish products.