Panel formed to address problems of Kuttanad

A committee has been formed with District Collector A. Alexander as chairman to find solutions to vexing problems being faced by the people of Kuttanad.

The committee was constituted in a meeting convened by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian at Rice Research Station, Mankombu, on Monday. The Ministers said the committee would coordinate the works of various government departments and find solutions to issues in a time-bound manner. Mr. Prasad said the second Kuttanad package would be implemented scientifically while considering the suggestions of people and farmers in the region. Projects that ensure sustainable development and maintain ecological balance would be given priority.

Agri calendar

Separate meetings of MLAs from Lower and Upper Kuttanad regions would be convened soon, the Minister said.

The Ministers said that steps would be taken to implement the agriculture calendar in Kuttanad.

They also promised to strengthen the outerbunds of Kanakassery, Mangalam, and Valiyakari paddy polders.

The meeting was convened as directed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. People’s representatives, representatives of farmers and political organisations, and various department officials attended the meeting.