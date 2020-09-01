Panel for socio-economic survey among forward communities

KOCHI

01 September 2020 20:51 IST

It is expected to throw light on education, employment, health aspects of the community members

Armed with a mobile app, the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities has approached the State for a first-ever socio-economic survey among forward community members.

Though the list of the forward communities that are not covered by any reservation, has been prepared, there is no data on the socio-economic status of the community members. The previous commission headed by A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai had finalised the list of 168 forward communities, which included the 70 sub-castes of Hindu communities and 20 of the Christians.

Any recommendation for the benefit of the community members can be made only on the basis of a baseline data, which would cover the socio-economic status of the community members. Currently, there is no such data. Hence, the suggestion, said M.R. Hariharan Nair, the chairman of the commission.

Advertising

Advertising

Moreover, the commission has the mandate to make such study, analyse the data, and suggest remedial measures, he said.

The survey will cover all the divisions and wards of the local bodies of the State, though in a representational manner. Five families each, which belongs to the most economically backward forward caste communities in each division of the local bodies, will be identified with the help of the civic representatives concerned or revenue officials. The data of these families will be collected on the mobile app, said Mr. Nair, also a former judge of the Kerala High Court.

Questionnaire ready

The commission has drawn up a questionnaire with the help of the sociology departments of a few educational institutions. The survey team members may have to be paid around ₹30 for every house they cover. It is estimated that the entire process would cost ₹35 lakh. The panel has approached the State government with a project report and request for funds. The survey could be completed in one month, once funds are received, he said.

Earlier, the Muslims and most backward communities of the State were allowed benefits based on study reports. The panel will look into the these studies before formulating its strategies for the forward communities, he said.

The survey, said M. Manoharan Pillai, a member of the commission, is expected to throw light on the education, employment, and health aspects of the community members. The reach of social benefit schemes such as the employment guarantee scheme and various welfare measures, including the financial aid programmes among the community members, would be known through the exercise, Mr. Pillai said.