Panel for ban on fireworks above 85 decibels

The P.S. Gopinathan commission that probed the Puttingal fireworks tragedy suggested a ban on all fireworks above 85 decibels and not to allow any sound-emitting fireworks between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The judicial commission also recommended that licence shall not be issued for fireworks display if there is no space to erect barricade at a distance of 100 metres around the display site or at the distance prescribed by rules or the licence conditions.

False particulars filed

The commission, which probed the fireworks accident that killed 110 persons besides injuring several persons, found that the temple committee of the Puttingal Devi temple, Kollam, filed false particulars regarding the quantity of the fireworks proposed to be used and also the fact that a competitive display was being planned.

It also falsified documents to cover up the fact that the temple premises lacked sufficient space to follow the safety standards, the commission reported.

The panel, which came down heavily on the police and listed its failure on 17 counts, noted that the Sub Inspector, Circle Inspector, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the District Police Chief (DPC) failed in various aspects to discharge their official responsibilities. It also found fault with the District Collector for failing to coordinate with the police. The Collector failed to exercise her powers and function as the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), it said.

The Additional District Magistrate was also pulled up on eight counts, including the failure of the official to coordinate with the DPC.

It suggested that licence shall be issued only to those fireworks approved by the Chief Controller of Explosives and the approved list shall be published.

Samples

All fireworks samples shall be submitted to the office of the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Sivakasi, who shall send it for test report to the Chief Controller of Explosives, Nagpur, for authorisation.

For traditional fireworks like Amittu, Kuzhiminnal and multi shots gundu, the manufacturer shall provide the nature, composition, percentage of ingredients, process of manufacture and characteristics of fireworks to the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Sivakasi.

All traditional fireworks shall contain a label clearly indicating the date of manufacture, weight, size components, sound levels on explosion at four metres and the height to which it will rise on ignition, the report suggested.

The DDMA shall undertake a risk assessment of festivals at least two weeks in advance.

Any religious institution proposing to hold festivals that attract mass gathering shall be required to submit a detailed festival plan to a nodal officer to be appointed by the authority, at least four months in advance, it recommended.