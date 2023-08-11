HamberMenu
Panel expresses concern over abuse of women in cyber space

Kerala Women’s Commission is conducting awareness classes on cyber security, gender justice, POCSO Act and drug abuse.

August 11, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Women’s Commission member Indira Raveendran hearing complaints at the adalat in Thrissur on Friday

Kerala Women’s Commission member Indira Raveendran hearing complaints at the adalat in Thrissur on Friday | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Expressing concern over the increasing attacks on women on social media, Kerala Women’s Commission said it will make necessary interventions with the support of cyber cell.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday after a sitting of the women’s commission adalat, Indira Raveendran, panel member, said the commission has been conducting awareness classes on cyber security, gender justice, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and drug abuse at the school-level.

The adalat solved 18 of the 65 cases considered on Friday. Another 43 cases were posted for the next sitting.

“Lack of mental maturity, drug abuse, alcoholism and financial issues have been creating issues in family bonds. In certain cases, children themselves take a stand against solving issues between parents. They believe bringing parents under one roof will ruin their peace of mind,” the women’s panel member said.

The jagratha samitis in the local body institutions are making effective interventions to resolve family issues, she added.

Panel members Sajitha Anil, P.S. Rajitha and councillor Mala Ramanan led the adalat.

