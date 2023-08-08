Panel discussion on Kovaipudur as an emerging investment hotspot on August 10

August 08, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

A panel discussion on “Kovaipudur - Coimbatore’s next big investment hotspot” will be held at Grand Hyatt here on August 10.

The event, which will begin at 6 p.m., is presented by G Square Group, real estate developer, and powered by The Hindu.

The panel discussion is the fourth in the series “Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0” and will feature Dr. P. Krishna Kumar, CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, Tamil Nadu and Kerala; R. Nandagopal, President, Association of Indian Management Schools; Raaghav, CEO, A Plus R Architects, Coimbatore; and J. Saravana Kumar, Coimbatore Zonal Head, G Square. The session will be moderated by Santhosh Karunakaran Thampi, journalist and former Senior Assistant Editor of The Hindu.

The discussion will focus on opportunities that Kovaipudur offers, and how its unique geographical location makes it an ideal destination for investments across various sectors such as education, healthcare, retirement communities and housing plots.

The television partner is Puthiya Thalaimurai TV and the Kochi event is supported by FICCI. Entry for the event is by invitation only. To register, visit, bit.ly/CBEUNLIMITED or scan the QR code given.

A discussion on how the road network in Coimbatore and the upcoming western bypass road make it an ideal destination for various sectors was held at Coimbatore recently as part of the series.

